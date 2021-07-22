Short Interest in Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Grows By 20.7%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 420,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIBRF opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47. Hibernia REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

