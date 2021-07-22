Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in June

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.0 days.

Shares of Eurazeo stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $86.90 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

