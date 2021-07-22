Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Increases By 19.6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,164.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

