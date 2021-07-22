Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Increases By 19.6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,164.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
Read More: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.