WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$7.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$9.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -126.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.