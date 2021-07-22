Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $33.04 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.72% of BioLife Solutions worth $33,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.