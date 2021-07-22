Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

