Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

