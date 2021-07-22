Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.55.

APRE stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

