Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $1,800.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,719.29.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,755.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,445.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,778.29. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

