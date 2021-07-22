Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,979 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

