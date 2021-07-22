Bank of Montreal Can Sells 50,836 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOS. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

