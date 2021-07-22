Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Ladder Capital worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 141,209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $622,420. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

