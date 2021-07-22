SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN opened at $253.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.73. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,740,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,214,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,168 shares of company stock worth $65,853,937 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

