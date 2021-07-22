Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$36.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

