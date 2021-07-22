SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 306.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2,974.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 96.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

BMO stock opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

