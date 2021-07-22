Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,416 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after buying an additional 173,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 161,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $8,664,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $165,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Sprout Social stock opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

