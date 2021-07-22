Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.68 Million Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

