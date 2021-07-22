Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.87 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 101,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $7,774,784.50. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,428 shares of company stock worth $79,183,494 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 83.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 692.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 449,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $25,622,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

