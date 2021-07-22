QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $212,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

