Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 690 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80.
The Trade Desk stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 152.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $97.28.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 685.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 633.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.96.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
