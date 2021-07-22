Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 690 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 152.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 685.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 633.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.96.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

