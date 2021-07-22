Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT):
- 7/14/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “
- 7/13/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
DCT stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of -173.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
