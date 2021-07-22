Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

ACET has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $221,467.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $881,390. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 66,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 215,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

