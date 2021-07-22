Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

YARIY opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

