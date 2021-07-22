Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 724,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Argan were worth $38,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth $231,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

AGX stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.