UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $719,000 Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kadmon worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kadmon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kadmon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

