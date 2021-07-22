ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,536 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after buying an additional 116,872 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $517.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

