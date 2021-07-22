UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $795,000 Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $551.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.