UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $736,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 86,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $4,998,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last three months.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.