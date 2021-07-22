UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,235 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $501.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

