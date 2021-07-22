UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,187 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 173,310 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

