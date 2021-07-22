Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.47% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 191.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. This is an increase from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

