Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Translate Bio worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 40.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 279,933 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

