Critical Review: BioHiTech Global (BHTG) and Its Peers

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BioHiTech Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.27 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 23.12

BioHiTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioHiTech Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 306 1127 1407 38 2.41

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.69%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 61.56%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.18% -11.98% 5.17%

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

