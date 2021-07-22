Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Brookline Bancorp worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

