Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading Down 3.8%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 36,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,751,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

ASXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

