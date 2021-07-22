MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $474.16 and last traded at $475.88. Approximately 9,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 874,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $611,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

