Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.57

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 2612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

