Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.41 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

NYSE CB opened at $169.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.08.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 237,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

