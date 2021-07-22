Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 3%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.05 and last traded at $61.20. Approximately 1,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 322,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $907.13 million, a PE ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.