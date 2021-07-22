Target (NYSE:TGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $255.17

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $255.17 and last traded at $254.88, with a volume of 52929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

