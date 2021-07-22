DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BOOM stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

