DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BOOM stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

