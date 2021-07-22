Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.30.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.04. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

