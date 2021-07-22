HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $369.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. Analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HyreCar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in HyreCar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

