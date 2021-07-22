Credit Suisse AG Has $736,000 Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,861 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Precigen were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Precigen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,863,993 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,618. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

