Credit Suisse AG Has $761,000 Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,575,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 113,996 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE BKD opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

