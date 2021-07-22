Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

CACC opened at $473.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $22,823,388. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

