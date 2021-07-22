MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

MEGEF stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

