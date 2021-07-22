Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.94

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 3458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

