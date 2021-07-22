Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.28 ($55.63).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €44.67 ($52.55) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €44.67. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

